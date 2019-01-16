Where are our husbands? half-widows ask government

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 15:
Zaina Begum from Khag Larkhipora village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is a ‘half-widow. She is 45. Her husband Abdul Rashid Parra was subjected to enforced disappearance 17 years back. He was 30 then.
While narrating her ordeal she said, “My husband Abdul Rashid Parra was subjected to enforced disappearance on 16 November 2002. On that day he was fasting and after offering Zuhur (afternoon) payers he went to tend his paddy field but never returned.”
She said that they came to know later while Parra was on his way to the field four vehicles of forces came rushing from two different routes of their village and forces in those vehicles would stop momentarily to beat whosoever they found walking on the road. However, Parra was not only beaten but they took him along and he was never heard of again.
Zaina said, “I ran from pillar to post and visited dozens of camps from north to south but couldn’t get a clue of his whereabouts.”
Mother of two, Zaina further said, “It torments my soul to see my sons yearning to see a glimpse of their father.”
Zaina is not the only half-widow, who is waiting for the return of her husband she is joined by thousands of women who have been the victims of the same tragedy.
According to the APDP around 8000 people have been subjected to enforced disappearance in Jammu and Kashmir leaving their family members where they vanished.
Another half-widow Rafiqa Bano of Tengpora Srinagar said that her husband Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was subjected to enforced disappearance by the forces in the year 1997.
Mother of four, Rafiqa who nowadays resides in Mahrajpora, Batamaloo Srinagar said, “We were sleeping and forces late in the evening knocked the door badly. After I opened my eyes, I saw a huge contingent of forces barging into the room from the windows. They slapped my husband and took him away and I fainted.”
She said, “My husband pleaded with them that he was not involved in any illegal work but they did not listen to him and took him away.”
Safiya, a half-widow from Rajbagh Srinagar said, “My husband Humayun Ahmad Azad was subjected to the enforced disappeared in 1993.”
Recounting the incident she said that Azad was arrested by 137 Bn. of Border Security Forces (BSF) on 21 April 1993 from the Mahjoor-Nagar Bridge when he was going to visit her sister.