Where and why government schools lag

March 19, 2019 | LONE ALTAF

Do people expect the govt schools will run when there is no restriction on opening of countless private schools within a limited area? Can government schools whether they have low grade books, basic infrastructure or dearth of staff, do justice and provide quality education? Is it possible for the parents to feel free to admit their children in these schools? An answer to these questions is ‘No’ as no one is ready to take such a big risk in this competitive era.

It is just like an old fashioned vehicle which you want to run without fuel and try to force it from outside to move few steps forward but in response it gets totally useless. Nowadays we find innumerable private schools which have became business ventures to drain the blood of parents by promising achievement of big dreams. You would see the parents getting trapped as they are ready to sell their valuables for kids to get admission in these hi profile schools. At times it doesn’t matter for a parent to have quality education provided to the kids but transportation and colourful dresses matter. If one’s children are getting education in government school and his neighbour's child is in private school, it hurts. The one with kids in government school will make all possible efforts to withdraw his children from that school. In developed countries that we keep copying and following all times, 90 percent of children study in government run schools as they are equally competent.

The government administration has itself failed to handle the mushroom growth of private schools as they belongs to the influential people. There is no restriction to stop this business and you can find such private schools in every street, mohalla , villages, towns and cities. There seems to be no rule while registering new private school within, or not more than 100 yards away from each other. When you have more such schools, rather than government schools, how can you expect the healthy roll of govt schools, that too when there is under developed infrastructure, dearth of staff, low grade books and lack of necessary facilities with which our govt schools could have progressed. Despite having a good roll in village and far-flung schools, where a teacher has an opportunity to work with zeal and zest to show his/her mettle but unfortunately you will find dearth of staff as teachers are assigned to do other official work like collection of data for different NGOs. These poor students don’t get justice as what they deserve from the govt administration and these schools have also failed due to the worst kind of administration where you can find only favouritism, nepotism and Sufarishi works.

If government wants to take an initiative to stop this unnecessary growth of private schools and provide all the necessary facilities of govt schools which would strengthen them it will bring a positive change in the state. Government school authorities are themselves using different tactics to cut the roots of their own schools. It is a matter of great concern that concerned higher authorities in Secretariat think about it and work to enhance the standard of education in our government schools, and empower the present heads in their schools whether they are primary, middle, high or higher secondary schools. The government must give them a free hand to handle and make such heads responsible to give cent percent result while providing education. While upgrading their own govt schools, which needs a feeding area to upgrade their level, same rule should be applied for private schools as well and also while registering a new school.

As experienced in my own village, where one good school is enough to run as the population is not more than 1200, but about 13 private school buses came from neighbouring villages and towns. I fail to understand the prospects of the government school when there are a dozen claiming to provide better education facilities. Other than this, many male teachers are assigned additional work in different offices, which also weakens the academic side of such schools. If a teacher is appointed for school, why are they tasked with other non teaching services? These factors have been the main reasons for the decline of the standard of govt schools. Better facilities and perks helped the private schools to establish their business units very well and in response our government schools have been most affected.

Government teachers get huge salaries compared to private ones, but our state administration fails in utilizing their services for which they were appointed and this remains the daydream for our higher authorities to achieve quality education for the already enrolled students. Our state has ruined the future of these schools by different ways. From last few years, the govt administration has taken anti-teacher approach and had left no stone unturned to defame this respectable community and make this a point of argument in nook and corner of our society which has led these schools towards precipice of decline. The books were not up to the mark which can be also a case of decline of our education standard and rebellious approach of parents to withdraw their children from govt schools.

Need of an hour is to implement the same rule for all, streamline the syllabus, provide healthy staff, good books, improve infrastructure and withdrawn additional assignments other than teaching, then have the students compete from private and government institutions. When one is free from violating the rule and the other is bound to follow, how can it be possible that both run parallel and show equal progress? Now is the time for administration to rethink, rebuild, reframe the policies, schemes and then expect the quality education from the teachers of our government schools.

altaf.ahmad86@gmail.com