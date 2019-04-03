Whenever NC comes to power, JK’s special status gets grievous blows: PDP

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday sharply reacted to Omar’s statement in which he promised to restore post of PM and President for Kashmir, stating that the demand was long buried by Omar’s grandfather himself in the accord of 1975.

In a statement issued here, PDP senior leader and MLC Mohammad Khurshid Alam said that national conference is perhaps unaware of its past and how the party deceived the innocent people of the state in a most ruthless and sadistic manner.

Alam said one must ask NC why inspite of being the Prime Minister did Sheikh Abdullah accept the post of the Chief Minster in 1975 and why on 5 July 1975, plebiscite front for which people rendered immense sacrifice was formally dissolved by him.

Alam said that deceit and deception was always NC’s trademark and that during the elections of 1977, in order to hoodwink the people of the state particularly those of Kashmir Valley Sheikh Abdullah sought to raise false issues to obtain support for his party.

The PDP leader added that after the 2008 polls when NC came to power, Omar Abdullah’s regime witnessed the gruesome episode of Shopian in 2009. He added that the government led by Omar then unleashed terror to the extent that a 12 class student namely Burhan Wani left home and became face of militancy. “Then came the cricket scam, Haji Yousuf’s murder ,killing of 120 teenagers and denial of justice to them,” Alam said and added that it is now a widely acknowledged fact that Omar presided over one of the corrupt, ruthless and inefficient governments in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.