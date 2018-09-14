Wheelchair race, painting completion held for differently-abled

Irfan Pathan, Tasasduq Jeelani give away prizes
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 13:
International cricketer Irfan Pathan along with Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani Thursday gave away prizes to the participants of sports and painting competition – Buland Hosla – that was organized by JW Productions, Hope Disability Centre in association with Arise Hyundai, and Department of Tourism Kashmir here at Nigeen Club.
During the sports events today, around 45 specially-abled persons participated in wheelchair race and painting competition.
Irfan Pathan was the chief guest while as Director Tourism was the guest of honor on the occasion.
Irfan Pathan appreciated the organizers for holding such event for specially-abled persons.
He said specially-abled persons are important part of society who need to be encouraged by such programmes.
Tasaduq Jeelani said there is a great need to have more programmes for specially-abled persons to engage them in different sports and other activities.
He said many events are organized for youth but less events and programmes are organized exclusively for specially-abled.
“The need of the hour is to make them part of the mainstream life and part of society. It is our responsibility so that they take part in the functions,” he said.
