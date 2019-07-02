About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wheelchair Basketball teams return to a rousing reception

 The twin Wheelchair Basketball, male and female, today returned to a rousing reception at Voluntary Medicare Society's campus here at Bemina Saturday after registering their notable performance at Mohali Chandigarh during the VIth National Wheelchair Basketball Championship which concluded on 29th, June.
Waseem Ahmad Dar Captain of the male team representing J&K at the Nationals said they defeated teams from Pondicherry, Rajasthan and Delhi to reach Quarter Finals but lost to Punjab in the Quarter Finals on technical grounds.
The team comprised of Tariq Ahmad Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Irfan Rasool Lone, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Gowher Ahmad Ganie, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Danish Ahmad Beigh and the captain.
Likewise the Women’s team that represented the state at the National Championship included Insha Bashir, Captain who was declared player of the year for her overall performance and motivational skills. Other members are Ishrat Rashid, Shah Rukhsana, Parveena Rasool and Smarty.
Ishrat Rasid registered maximum baskets during the three matches they played against Rajasthan, Karnatka and Chatisgarh. However the only handicap with the team was their numbers, just five against full teams from other states.
The teams were accompanied by volunteers Ishfaq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad besides Mohammad Afzal, an aide from VMS.
The teams were sponsored by Australian based Kashmiri group 'Australia-Kashmir Inc' whose representative Mudasir was present at the Flag Off ceremony at VMS on 22nd ultimo.
Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President VMS Dr F.A Kaloo, Prof Masooda Yasin, members of EB, VMS, Treasurer A H Banday and M Morifat Qadri Secretary, VMS felicitated the teams.
Shahid Raza, Coach of the teams, was also felicitated and presented a memento by the President, VMS for his painstaking efforts.
In his briefing to the media persons, Shahid said that the team members need regular practice to make it to the top. Morifat Qadri appealed philanthropists to help the VMS Sports Club to augment its resources to further improve the facilities for the physically challenged sports persons.

Latest News

Four youth missing in Sopore

Four youth missing in Sopore

Jul 01 | Agencies
Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Rahul Gandhi discusses political, security situation with J-K leaders ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Pvt schools

Pvt schools' body alleges education policy recommendations attempt to ...

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Sajad Lone mourns loss of lives in Kishtwar accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Centre moves in RS resolutions to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months, ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Punishment for perpetrators of violence against doctors should be comp ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Why no outrage against BJP Mahila Morcha statement against minority wo ...

Jul 01 | Agencies
Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Pak hands India list of 261 Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Sehrai expresses grief over Kishtwar road accident

Jul 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Modi condoles loss of lives in Kishtwar bus accident

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Kishtwar accident: Governor expresses grief over loss of lives, announ ...

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

SC dismisses PIL to earmark PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

Jul 01 | Press Trust of India
Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Dozens wounded as powerful blast rocks Afghan capital

Jul 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GM ...

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Omar, Mehbooba express grief over Kishtwar mishap

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Kishtwar accident: At least 25 passengers dead, rescue ops on

Jul 01 | Imran Shah
Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Second batch of 4417 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Casualities feared as minibus plunges into gorge in Kishtwar

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen, succumbs

Jul 01 | RK Online Desk
GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

GoI to introduce new return system for GST on trial basis today

Jul 01 | RK Web News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Wheelchair Basketball teams return to a rousing reception

              

 The twin Wheelchair Basketball, male and female, today returned to a rousing reception at Voluntary Medicare Society's campus here at Bemina Saturday after registering their notable performance at Mohali Chandigarh during the VIth National Wheelchair Basketball Championship which concluded on 29th, June.
Waseem Ahmad Dar Captain of the male team representing J&K at the Nationals said they defeated teams from Pondicherry, Rajasthan and Delhi to reach Quarter Finals but lost to Punjab in the Quarter Finals on technical grounds.
The team comprised of Tariq Ahmad Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Irfan Rasool Lone, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Gowher Ahmad Ganie, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Danish Ahmad Beigh and the captain.
Likewise the Women’s team that represented the state at the National Championship included Insha Bashir, Captain who was declared player of the year for her overall performance and motivational skills. Other members are Ishrat Rashid, Shah Rukhsana, Parveena Rasool and Smarty.
Ishrat Rasid registered maximum baskets during the three matches they played against Rajasthan, Karnatka and Chatisgarh. However the only handicap with the team was their numbers, just five against full teams from other states.
The teams were accompanied by volunteers Ishfaq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad besides Mohammad Afzal, an aide from VMS.
The teams were sponsored by Australian based Kashmiri group 'Australia-Kashmir Inc' whose representative Mudasir was present at the Flag Off ceremony at VMS on 22nd ultimo.
Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President VMS Dr F.A Kaloo, Prof Masooda Yasin, members of EB, VMS, Treasurer A H Banday and M Morifat Qadri Secretary, VMS felicitated the teams.
Shahid Raza, Coach of the teams, was also felicitated and presented a memento by the President, VMS for his painstaking efforts.
In his briefing to the media persons, Shahid said that the team members need regular practice to make it to the top. Morifat Qadri appealed philanthropists to help the VMS Sports Club to augment its resources to further improve the facilities for the physically challenged sports persons.

News From Rising Kashmir

;