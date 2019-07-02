Wheelchair Basketball teams return to a rousing reception

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The twin Wheelchair Basketball, male and female, today returned to a rousing reception at Voluntary Medicare Society's campus here at Bemina Saturday after registering their notable performance at Mohali Chandigarh during the VIth National Wheelchair Basketball Championship which concluded on 29th, June.

Waseem Ahmad Dar Captain of the male team representing J&K at the Nationals said they defeated teams from Pondicherry, Rajasthan and Delhi to reach Quarter Finals but lost to Punjab in the Quarter Finals on technical grounds.

The team comprised of Tariq Ahmad Shah, Zahoor Ahmad Ganie, Irfan Rasool Lone, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Gowher Ahmad Ganie, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and Danish Ahmad Beigh and the captain.

Likewise the Women’s team that represented the state at the National Championship included Insha Bashir, Captain who was declared player of the year for her overall performance and motivational skills. Other members are Ishrat Rashid, Shah Rukhsana, Parveena Rasool and Smarty.

Ishrat Rasid registered maximum baskets during the three matches they played against Rajasthan, Karnatka and Chatisgarh. However the only handicap with the team was their numbers, just five against full teams from other states.

The teams were accompanied by volunteers Ishfaq Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad besides Mohammad Afzal, an aide from VMS.

The teams were sponsored by Australian based Kashmiri group 'Australia-Kashmir Inc' whose representative Mudasir was present at the Flag Off ceremony at VMS on 22nd ultimo.

Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President VMS Dr F.A Kaloo, Prof Masooda Yasin, members of EB, VMS, Treasurer A H Banday and M Morifat Qadri Secretary, VMS felicitated the teams.

Shahid Raza, Coach of the teams, was also felicitated and presented a memento by the President, VMS for his painstaking efforts.

In his briefing to the media persons, Shahid said that the team members need regular practice to make it to the top. Morifat Qadri appealed philanthropists to help the VMS Sports Club to augment its resources to further improve the facilities for the physically challenged sports persons.