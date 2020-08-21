Wheel of development gaining momentum in JK: Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Meets BDCs, PRIs, scores of delegations; inspects ongoing works of RDD in Pulwama

As a part of public outreach program initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Pulwama and met various delegations and individuals who apprised him of their grievances and demands pertaining to development of their respective areas.

District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer, Director RDD, SP Pulwama, District Officers and other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.

Advisor also met and interacted with 18 delegations who projected their issues and demands like up gradation of civic amenities, Health, Education, Road connectivity, Drinking water, Power supply and adequate staff in schools and hospitals in their respective areas.

A Delegation of BDC’s raised the issue of strengthening of Panchayats, security concerns, residential accommodation, provision of vehicles for mobility besides emphasized on the issues of power connectivity and supply of drinking water.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties demanded special package for unemployed youth, establishment of PG courses in GDC Pulwama, beautification and development of Pulwama town, Development of Bus Adda and widening of main road from Awantipora to Pulwama.

Similarly a delegation of Panches and Sarpanches interacted with Baseer Ahmad Khan and briefed him of the issues pertaining to Panchayats which included complete empowerment of Panchayats and enhancement of honorarium.

Members of Urban Local Bodies Awantipota/Tral demanded development of springs besides conservation of water bodies, construction of Marriage Hall, Slaughter House at Tral, construction of Attendant Sarai near Sub District Hospital Tral besides development of Tourist places like Shikargah, Pastoona, Naristan and Kali Mandir.

The delegation of Fruit Growers demanded subsidy on Anti-Hail Net to protect the fruits from hailstorms and subsidy on bore wells for perennial irrigation facility. They hailed District Administration’s swift compliance of LG’s directions in submitting proposals for setting up of Fruit Mandi at Tral and Farmers Haat in Pulwama.

Delegation of IGC Lassipora and Cold Store Association demanded re-validation of provisionally registered units, up-gradation of water distribution system, waiving of interest on loans, settlement of electricity supply and restoration of high speed fiber internet.

A delegation of Saffron Growers Association put forth the demand regarding e- marketing of saffron for increasing market access, international exposure tour, completion of sprinkle irrigation system, construction of saffron heritage house at Pampore, Universal Targeting of providing machinery to all saffron growers and establishment of saffron view points along National Highway.

Representatives from Gujjar and Bakerwal community demanded construction of Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel and schools for Tribal students besides construction of Pastuna-Wahab sahib Road, inclusion of Gujar Bakerwals in BPL category.

A delegation of Handloom and Handicraft weavers demanded establishment of Yarn Bank, Construction of CFC, quality Control Lab, finishing of fabrics, Dyeing Centre marketing facility and relief package. Where as members of SHG (NRLM) demanded establishment of Mahila Bank, hassle free loan facility and special financial literacy camps for SHG members.

Advisor gave patient hearing to the delegations and assured that the government is serious about resolving all their issues in a time bound manner. He said that the BDCs have an important role to connect people with the government and asked them to spread awareness regarding the COVID mitigation measures and importance of following SOPs issued by the government.

Advisor directed concerned officers to set timelines for completion of incomplete and languishing projects. He directed that the local issues like macadamization of roads, provision of drinking water, B2V works should be prioritized.

Earlier, Advisor inspected various ongoing works in progress under MGNREGA including development of playground at Sethergund and kakapora.

Advisor was accompanied by District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, Director RDD, SP Pulwama and ACD Pulwama.