WhatsApp group admin, member arrested for ‘sensitive post’: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A Government teacher, who was running a WhatsApp group, and a college student have been booked and arrested for allegedly posting a sensitive video, police said on Monday.
According to a police official, the video “bears potential of law and order problem”.
He said that the said teacher identified as Anwar Hussain son of Ahmed Din resident of Ladhote Rajouri was running a WhatsApp news group namely “D@ily News & Notification “.
“Recently one of the member of the group namely Shokat Ali son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Ladhote Rajouri, who is a 3rd Semester student of Government PG College Rajouri, shared a highly sensitive video in the group.”
The official said that the said “doctored” video was of highly “sensitive nature possessing potential of disturbing peace and leading to law and order problem in the area”.
Taking strong note of it, the official added, Rajouri police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in Police Station Rajouri after which a Police team headed by SHO Kandi Manzoor Inspr Kohli raided a location in Ladhote Jamola area and arrested the Government teacher who was admin of the group while another team headed by SHO Rajouri Inspr Tahir Khan arrested Shoket Ali, the member of group who shared the said sensitive video.
Both the accused have been lodged in District Jail Dhangri under judicial custody while further investigation is going on, the official added.
The official said that Rajouri Police appealed all people to use social media in a positive manner and not to share any sensitive matter which can disturb public order. “Stern action as per law shall be taken against the person or persons endorsing or sharing any such post.”