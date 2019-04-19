Whatever Sher-e-Kashmir had achieved, we are losing it: Khalida

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference (ANC) President Begum Khalida Shah on Thursday said whatever Sher-e-Kashmir had achieved, we are losing it in small scuffles and issues.

Talking to reporters after casting her vote, Khalida appealed people across Jammu and Kashmir to keep differences at bay and be united to fight for their rights.

She added that State was ruined politically, saying it will be unfortunate in case people do not accept the reality on ground.

Khalida Shah further stated that people want their rights nothing else but “we should get united so that someone can help use in rescuing from the prevailing situation.”

She said, “There was a need to strengthen ourselves on ground. It is better to work for it. We have not achieved anything but whatever Sher-e-Kashmir had achieved, we are losing that.” (KNS)