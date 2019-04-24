April 24, 2019 | Rafia Reshi

Permanence, perseverance and persistence in spite of all obstacles, discouragements, and impossibilities coupled with disposition to make an impact is what in all things distinguish the strong from the weak. Vision and clarity are the prerequisites that are fundamental for achieving success in any facet of life. Having an idea about what a person wants and how he/she works towards achieving it, determines his/her fortitude. Following ones heart, never giving up, or getting swayed by peoples' opinions is what makes a person of substance.

Even though there may be times when no ray of hope is discernible, but how we buckle up and strive to create avenues for success is what describes us and differentiates mediocrity from excellence. My understanding of life from my limited experiences has been that there are four mantras to excel in life - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance on the path that leads to our destination.

A capacity for hard work and the willingness to undertake it at the cost of more trivial or superficial attractions is what sets style apart from substance. Being different and imperfect according to set of conforming norms is far more motivating than being a perfect person.

A person of substance doesn’t let anything get him/her down, especially on feeling trampled down by the societal pressure rather he/she strives to build a solid record of achievement and keep building on it. One should have a clarity as to what she wants to pursue and why? As Terry Pratchett sums up in ‘ I Shall Wear Midnight’; “If you do not know where you come from, then you don't know where you are, and if you don't know where you are, then you don't know where you're going. And if you don't know where you're going, you're probably going wrong.”

We need to explore and embrace our own selves and become more open to different views. We must read, inquire, and exert the utmost power of our mind to explore and absorb new ideas and ideologies. If one way does not lead to the desired meaning, we should take another and if obstacles arise, then still look for the other; until, our strength holds out, we will find that clear which at first looked dark. As Franklin D. Roosevelt has rightly said, “When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on” To become 'unique,' the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.

We need to stay determined, and empathetic to our vision and goals. Having a straightforward attitude with less attention-seeking motives and more inclination towards ones work is something that would deliver a sense of purpose in one’s life. Being positive in nature will enhance our capacity and growth. We actually need to reflect as to what purpose we have to fill in our lives. A man of substance is more action oriented and hence is better able to deliver a change in society at large. It’s indeed a lack of clarity that creates chaos and frustration. Those emotions are poison to any living goal.

As a person of substance, we must embrace our individuality. At the same time we must allow valid criticism thereby being a person who has convictions and acceptability to other viewpoint. Staying away from a habit of fault finding and focusing more on one's aims and aspirations would make more sense. One needs to explore every avenue and possibility of each situation with impartiality and total clarity. One should use common words to say uncommon things. As Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has said, “Riches are not from an abundance of worldly good but from a contented mind.”

(Author is a Student)

