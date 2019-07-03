About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

What made Sangarmall Shopping Complex a ‘failure’?

51 shops pay monthly rent below Rs 2000; 12 shops pay less than Rs 1000, courtesy SDA 

 Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) has allotted 51 out of 125 shops of Sangarmall Shopping Complex against a monthly rental below 2000 rupees.
Among the low rented shops allotted to different individuals and establishments, 12 shops have been rented out even for less than Rs 1000 per month.
According to the official figures available with Rising Kashmir, the SDA is generating just Rs 2, 62, 447 per month from the shopping complex on account of rental charges of 125 shops of the complex.
According to the documents, SDA has fixed Rs 692 as monthly rent for the shop No. CB-09.
Similarly, for shop No. LGF-CB-10, an amount of Rs 627 has been fixed as monthly rent; Rs 593 for shop No. LGF-CB-101 and Rs 593 for shop No. LGF-CB-114.
For another block of the complex, SDA has fixed Rs 641 monthly rent for shop No. KOISK-01 followed by KOISK-02 with Rs 641 and the same amount for the shop No. KOISK-03.
The information was revealed by Public Information Officer (PIO) of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application.
According to RTI reply, only one space holder ‘RESTURENT’ is paying Rs 44,044—highest amount by any space holder in the complex.
The space holder FMA/s-309 in the complex is paying a total amount of Rs 13,080 to SDA on account of monthly rent charges followed by FFMA-301, 401 is also paying Rs 13,149 monthly rental charges.
Likewise, the space holders FFMA-302-402 and FFMA-303-403 are paying Rs 11,931 monthly charges respectively.
The space holder FMA/s-310 pay Rs 11,924; FMA/s-308-406 pay Rs 9744, FFMA-306 pay Rs 9833 and FFMA 305-404 pay Rs 9833 respectively to the SDA on account of monthly rental for the spaces they have been allotted.
People have been criticizing the administration for poor management and improper decisions, which they say contributed to the failure of the much hyped shopping complex in the summer capital.

 

 

