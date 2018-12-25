What is wrong with semester system?

Semester system has proved just an examination system with lack of in-depth teaching learning activities
Semester system has proved just an examination system with lack of in-depth teaching learning activities
Dr.Khurshid Ahmad Tariq
Kashmir valley is quite unique in terms of its land locked nature, climatic conditions and existing political scenario. Our education system is in transition and quite vulnerable to the changing political and climatic trends. We are living in the era when technology has revolutionised the education system worldwide.
Further, we have witnessed technological revolution from black boards to digital boards with elaborate measures for teaching and evaluation.
However, we must admit the fact that we might have adopted new teaching learning processes and technologies but truly our examination system is age old and is in shambles.
We have completely failed in restoring the glory of examinations and have not been able to reform our question asking styles and evaluation system which is due to be overhauled and revised.
Various measures have been adopted to improve the college education system in our valley. The most recent one being the introduction of semester and choice based credit system in 2015.
The semester system being a flexible and proactive system with scope of continuous learning was adopted in our degree colleges as a broad major of educational reform over the old annual system.
Simultaneously, Choice Based Credit System as the new model of the academic curriculum was also introduced to enhance the college level education by flexible accumulation of credits across the subjects both for the teachers and the students.
It was perhaps introduced with the target to engage both the teachers and the students throughout the year in academic activities and back to back end semester examinations.
However, failures in its effective implementation, lack of adequate teaching hours and delay in conducting semester examinations and declaring results is evident due to multiple reasons, climate being a significant one.
Teachers too are facing a lot of problems like the overburden of teaching, evaluations, conducting research and corporate responsibilities in the institutions.
Infrastructure to support the class work for two semesters and two examinations in a year is either missing or is inadequate in Kashmir valley.
Majority of colleges particularly rural are deficit in various infrastructural facilities. Beyond November, it is very difficult to conduct classes in absence of adequate heating and lighting arrangements in the classrooms of our ailing degree colleges barring few. It is equally very tough for the students to listen their teacher under cold and crippled conditions.
Perhaps they remain under cold stress throughout the duration of the class and hampers the whole process of learning. Now who is to be blamed for this mess of the education system? It has been always felt that education is perhaps not among the priority areas of the government.
Why we don’t have the classrooms with proper windows, lighting arrangement, heating facilities besides the normal aids of teaching-learning process.
We took no time to adopt the European models of education but we lag behind completely to raise the standards of our classroom infrastructure for effective teaching and learning in our institutions.
Can’t our government invest much to improve the classrooms in the patterns of central heating system to enable them for post autumn and winter learning?
Such a gesture can be quite helpful in continuing with the odd-even semesterised classes beyond or during cold months.
Instead government is boosting more and more creation of colleges with less scope for the infrastructural setup in tune with the local socio-cultural setup and climate needs.
Therefore, we can surely pose question to ourselves that what has the semester system given to the students besides loss of a precious time of their academic carrier?
Overall, we can say that institutions, teachers and students failed to co-evolve themselves with the changing paradigm shift in education within this new semesterised system. It has ailed our education system which has taken the shape of a syndrome and factors and reasons are multiple and known to us.
For example, the cold climate conditions, inadequate heating arrangements in the class rooms and examination halls, effects of present socio-political turmoil, discontinuous nature of classwork due to frequent off days, and above all the delay in conducting examinations and declaring results at its proper time due to one or the other reason.
This has subsequently resulted in the unrest and psychological distress among the students who have knocked the doors of authorities on many occasions to press for their genuine demands either to roll back it or asking for concessions.
The only one affiliating university (University of Kashmir) having around a cent colleges sunder the banner of its affiliation proved quite defunct to facilitate and help in running the semester system effectively in colleges.
The University failed to manage the affairs vis-à-vis its affiliated colleges due to overburden of conducting examinations and declaring fool proof results timely.
The need is the establishment of autonomous institutions from the existing lot of colleges at least one or two from each district of the valley with decentralisation of examination burden vested with University of Kashmir.
The concerned university can act as a watch dog to monitor the various aspects of examination from paper setting through conducting to evaluation.
A college with its able leadership and qualified faculty for all practical purposes is quite competent and trustworthy to conduct the examination for its students and declare the results in stipulated time to run the odd and even semesters smoothly.
An example can be taken of the Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC), Srinagar which has shown a remarkable progress in conducting examinations and declaring results well in time. Recently, the college was able to declare the results of semester 4th in just 13 odd days, which is quite rewarding.
Pertinently, ICSC is functioning as an academic autonomous institution since 2015 granted and endorsed by UGC and State Government respectively.
To conclude, it seems that semester system has not suited to our college education system and has proved just an examination system with lack of in-depth teaching learning activities.
Further, we have failed to sensitise ourselves with the needs to run the semester system and it has created problems both for the teachers and students.
No doubt a semester system provides a greater scope and freedom to enhance the quality of learning, the utmost need is to streamline the semesterised education system in accordance with our climatic and environmental conditions.
drkatariq@gmail.com