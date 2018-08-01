What forced Mehbooba to form Govt after Mufti’s demise: Congress

Mir interacts with party deputations
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) as part of its Assembly Wise organizational review in Kashmir province, held detailed discussions with Party delegations from various assembly segments at Party headquarters today and evaluated the current situation both social and political obtaining on the ground.
The Party is planning to devise an effective mechanism to reach out to people in order to ensure that their grievances of “whatever nature” are addressed, as that, there is a great disillusionment among the general masses in the State especially in Kashmir valley.
Congress Party delegations from Sonwar, Eidgah, Pampore, Tral and Pulawma comprising of Senior Party Leaders and workers called on JKPCC President G.A. Mir and other Senior Leaders, apprising them about the ground situation in their segments, besides the difficulties confronting people.
They also apprised the leadership about the discrimination with the people in respect of development and other pressing issues concerning people, saying that the previous regime led by PDP inorder to settle political scores halted the development in their areas to crush the genuine voice of opponents to hide their failures.