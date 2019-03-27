What ails Quality Research in India

March 27, 2019 | Waheed Ahmad

The Government of India wants to set free the best of the universities. Scores of conferences and panel discussions on the theme have been conducted and the policymakers, educationists and experts have aired their views on the quality research scenario in our country. But there is not any expected sign of quality research reforms taking place. Our quality research continues to suffer from many maladies due to which the Indian universities and particularly our country are not in a position to compete with other top universities of the world. The only benchmark for judging the quality of a university is the quality of its research. And our universities are woefully short when it comes to research. Our prized management institutes are no exception.

Narrow view on Quality Research

Research is not just about usage of statistical tools. Tools exist to validate your study so that your research outcomes are aligned with the objectives, but having a spirit, enthusiasm and motivation to do the research is important. When is a researcher most motivated in the period of research? Is it when he joins the university or concerned department? Why?

A researcher wants to prove that by hiring him or her, the university made the right decision. He is motivated but ineffective. It is because he does not know what to do? No wonder the students are not achieving their true potentials.

This is a step when the research scholar is most open-minded, receptive and easy to mould to the culture of the university. Training and orientation programmes become imperative.

The university either have none or very poor orientations. The first day at the scholar’s room, the mentor explains the new research scholar his area of work and tells him what to do and leaves. He teaches all the bad along with the good that he does in the university. The new research scholar quickly learns all the mistakes the mentor is making because that is what he has been taught. By not having a good induction/orientation program, the department loses the one time opportunity to mould the research scholar to be effective in a positive and productive manner.

Top ranked universities of the world on the other hand, takes special care to induct scholars into their concerned departments. They explain to them their values and vision, Do’s and don’ts, different parameters and guidelines and what is acceptable in the field of research and the results are in front of us. The researcher and his mentor may have no say in deciding whether the problem is relevant. It is up to the faculty and scholars to decide what is relevant and needed.

My questions to you are, how can one expect performance unless exceptions are put clearly up front? If induction and orientation are done well, many potential problems would not surface at all, that is what our countries experts needed to think at this point of time to lead in the field of research in every area.

This is juncture when the research scholar has learned what to do and does it drive and energy. He had learned the deal and it reflects in his/her performance. Due to lack of training, negative/ public criticism, playing favorites/ nepotism, hostile environment and lack of measurable objectives, clarity of roles and goals, after some time the motivation level starts going down and the research scholar learns the tricks of the research. This is the juncture when the research scholar is not really motivated but continues doing just enough so that the mentor has no reason to fire him.

This juncture is detrimental to growth, his performance is marginal. He makes fun of the good performers. He is not receptive to new ideas and resists change. Here our objective should be to bring him back to the previous stage of being motivated effective through some good training and incentive programs, because of sabotage from inside rather than competition from outside. They start spreading the negativity all around and demoralizing others. From here, either they are brought back to the second stage, which is being motivated and effective or they automatically move into the next stage, which is demotivated and ineffective.

In the final period, when there is no option left for the researcher, a lot of fraudulent activities take place, many people take shortcuts to obtain the degree rather than go through the rigor required. Many have tendency to take shortcuts for everything. A significant number of the PhD topics tend to be defeated rather than be an attempt towards to answer important basic questions in the field or developing important applications, and the purposes of a research effort.

The worst part is that, most of researcher’s proper and present papers in different platforms are totally out of their contest or area of specialization. We need to take up research in topics where we have the potential to grow.

At that time the university does not have much choice but to fire the researcher, which may be the most appropriate thing to do anyway? This ultimately reflects on the quality of research. If a country loses a generation of youth minds from knowledge, it develops a vacuum in scientific leadership two decades later. Are we in that situation at the present moment?

Remember researcher wants the same thing as a mentor does. They want to succeed and improve their concerned area of specialization and if mentors help in this objective, then they can make themselves valuable and grow. The aim of every mentor should be to develop those desirable habits of thinking and acting which will remain through life and which will help him to assist the research scholars in discovering a way of living that can bring the greatest productivity and success in terms of academic pursuits to the greatest number of people. They need to be taught to recognize how errors can occur.

The basic and pure researches were also important, but even in theory building, we should work on new theories, instead of old ones, and that the advisory which led to a researcher issuing the circular was aimed at stopping duplication, prioritizing, being scientific and progressive. Trainees should evaluate case studies derived from flawed real researches, or use interdisciplinary detective games to find logical fallacies in the literature. Students must be shown the logical process as it is with its limitations and potential pitfalls as well as its fun side, that some serendipitous discoveries and hilarious blunders have been made. To achieve these aims every educator should attain and maintain standards of quality research and conduct induction/orientation program that are worthy of emulation by research scholars.

The mentor should also be able to detect symptoms of fraudulent approach and shortcuts in research scholars and realize that these evidences of malpractice may be a reflection of his/her own academic immaturity. All of this will ultimately lead to reducing the quality and quantity of research. On the other hand, when the researcher is inspired by some great purpose, mentor and extraordinary research project, all your thoughts break their bounds: your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in new, great, and wonderful ways. Dormant forces, faculties, and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you even dreamed yourself to be. That is something that needs to be address by all of us.

Educational reforms must be preceded by mental de-conditioning of parents, teachers, educationists and policymakers by throwing away the cobwebs of uncritical submissiveness to conventional knowledge. Let us bring up a generation that will not hesitate to ask inconvenient questions. This generation will be the torch-bearer of a scientific revolution that will unleash cutting-edge research to make the Nobel Prize committee sit up and take notice. We must learn from our mistakes to achieve a better standard of quality research and we must regain that status and become a society that contributes a great deal to furthering human civilization.

(Author is a research scholar)

waheedahanger@cukashmir.ac.in