WGAJK to organise ski championship at Drass

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar February 18:
With a view to promote snow sports at far flung areas of the state the Winter Games Association of Jammu & Kashmir is holding first-ever Divisional Ski Championship for Ladakh at Drass in which athletes from Leh and Kargil districts would take part.
The association has kept the participation in the championship open for all.
Those who perform well would be selected for State Championship to be held in March at Gulmarg.
All the skiers from Ladakh region who want to take part in this Ski Championship have been asked to contact Mohammad Amin Polo, Secretary, District Kargil Winter Games Association on his mobile number 9419991891 or Zia Ur Rehman Mir on his mobile number 8082720053 immediately.
The Championship will be held in Slalom and Giant slalom events on the Army managed KBS Ski Slope which is supported by a drag lift as well. The Association is also trying to hold one such championship at Patnitop soon.
Meanwhile, the WGAJK is fielding its boys and girls teams (senior and junior) in the forthcoming National Cross Country Ski Championship to be held at Auli in Uttrakhand from 26th to 28th this month.
The screening of the selected athletes will be held shortly in the Office of Divisional Sports Officer, J&K State Sports Council. The athletes may contact WGAJK General Secretary, Muhammad Yusuf immediately.
Appreciably the association won silver medal in the recently held Senior National Ski Championship held at Solang.
The junior team, that took part in an international event held at Sakhalin in Russia, recently also performed exceptionally well. They would arrive back in a day or two. Holding of National Junior Ski Championship at Gulmarg by WGAJK is under process in J&K State Sports Council and will hopefully be held in the last week of March. The President, WGAJK, Abbas Wani expressed his gratitude to Indian Olympic Association for arranging different events at national and international levels after the Winter Games Federation of India was derecognized by the Ministry of Sports and International Ski Federation.