WGAJK holds condolence meeting

Srinagar 26th February:
Winter Games Association of J&K held an emergent condolence meeting in Srinagar on Monday on the sad and untimely demise of the mother of its President and MLA Gulmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani. The meeting was presided over by its General Secretary, Muhammad Yusuf.
She was mother of some prominent skiers of the state including Olympian Coach and International skier Shabir Ahmad Wani, Assistant Director J&K Youth Services and Sports. She was admitted in a hospital in Delhi a few days back for her surgery.
But before undergoing surgery she called it a day. All her four sons were present in the hospital at the time of her death.
In its condolence meeting, WGAJK expressed its deep sorrow for her untimely death.
They prayed for her eternal peace. The meeting expressed its solidarity with the bereaved family. She was a pious lady and was loved by all in the neighborhood. Notably she was wife of a famous transporter of the area Late Mohammad Akbar Wani popularly known as Akka Mama, who always extended his help to the needy people.
Colgate’s new Cut, Play and Learn offer helps children explore the adventures of a Magical Jungle Safari
The special edition packs of Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste have different characters printed on the inside of the carton, encouraging children to be storytellers as they cut, play and learn
February 2018: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, the market leader in Oral Care, launched the Fourth edition of its Cut, Play & Learn offer earlier this month. Using different characters printed on the inside of the toothpaste cartons, this annual offer encourages and enables children to concoct their own stories and thereby helping build their imagination and cognitive skills.
Available on limited edition packs of Colgate Strong Teeth, the theme for this year’s Cut Play & Learn offer is ‘Magical Jungle Safari’, comprising three different set of packs revolving around (a) Treasure Hunt, (b) Camping, and (c) Safari Experience. All three sets have different characters printed on the inside of the carton for children to Cut, Play and Learn the adventures of a jungle safari. Moreover, for most millennial parents, who worry about their kids being hooked onto digital platforms, the ‘Cut, Play & Learn’ activity by Colgate is a quintessential way to get their children back to the classic style of arts & crafts, and give wings to their creativity.
Speaking about the offer, Issam Bachaalani, Managing Director, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited said, “The Cut Play & Learn Offer on Colgate Strong Teeth is one of the many examples of our innovative packaging, where we offer a fun learning tool for children in the form of our toothpaste carton. The idea is to engage with children to up their creativity and storytelling skills.”
