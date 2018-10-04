Wetlands Division Kashmir organizes painting competition

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 03:
Wetlands Division-Kashmir, Srinagar organized an inter-school painting competition at Hokersar wetland reserve to highlight the importance of the wetlands and their role for the sustenance of the human life. The painting competition is the part of the series of weeklong programs being organized by Wetlands Division to celebrate the Wildlife Week.
Wildlife Warden Wetlands Division-Kashmir, Srinagar Abdul Rouf Zargar said various programs will be held during the week to inculcate the importance of the wetlands and their endemic flora and fauna assemblage amongst the masses and school going children.
He said, “Wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate. Recent studies have shown that wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests from the face of the earth and about one-third of globally existing species of wetlands are at the verge of extinction.” The Wildlife Warden said there is a need for raising greater awareness about the importance of the wetlands.
Chairman Society for Conservation of Lakes and Water bodies, Vice Chairman of the Society, besides other concerned also participated in the function.