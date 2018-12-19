West must intervene in Kashmir situation: KVI

Srinagar:
Condemning the civilian killings in Pulwama, Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has urged international community to take note of the situation in the valley.
According to a statement of London-based KVI, its Chairman, M. A. Raina expressed shock over the indifference of world powers and United Nations. “KVI should approach the relevant institutions and western countries seeking their help to help end human rights violations in Kashmir,” he said.
The Vice Chair KVI Irshad Malik stressed on the need of projecting the gross human rights violations at international level.
“People from valley living in the west should take up this job themselves,” he said, adding that the Foreign Offices of different countries and human rights organizations working at international level should be approached forthwith.
Secretary Javid Kakroo said that Kashmiris are victim of different guns. He advocated that all guns should silence and stakeholders should create a climate of peace for a negotiated settlement.
It was decided that a letter should be sent to Indian High Commission London expressing concern regarding the loss of lives and seeking an appointment to personally convey the feelings of Valley Diaspora.