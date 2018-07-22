West Bengal State Committee CPI (M) organizing 3-day solidarity campaign with Kashmiris

Whatever is happening in Kashmir result of long list of neglect with Kashmiris: Tarigami
Srinagar, July 21:
The West Bengal State Committee CPI (M) is organizing a three day solidarity campaign with Kashmiris.
Senior CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohamamad Yousuf Tarigami along with other party leaders is attending the meeting. The first meeting was held in Islampura, West Bengal, where the speakers expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.
They blamed the wrong policies of BJP-led government at the Center for the worsening situation in Kashmir. BJP-led government is pushing the Kashmir to wall and sufferings of people are increasing immensely, they rued.
Speaking on the occasion Tarigami said whatever is happening today in Kashmir should not be seen in isolation. It is the result of the long list of neglect which the people of Kashmir have been facing. It is the result of the disastrous policies pursued by the BJP-led Center.