We’re using Canadian Emergency System to restore power: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 04:
Commissioner Secretary Power Development Department (PDD), Hridesh Kumar Sunday said the State government has procured latest emergency system from Canada for quick power restoration work in Kashmir.
“Due to the recent and unprecedented snowfall, four HT towers have fallen in Lessar, Wanpoh, Shopian and Kulgam. PDD has already deployed their men and machinery with Canadian Emergency System at the spots for the quick restoration work so that electric supply will be restored as soon as possible. Power restoration in rest of the Valley is almost complete,” he said.
Kumar said due to unprecedented snowfall, green trees had fallen on HT lines which had disrupted power supplies.
“As has been the practice, PDD has done pruning and cutting of tree branches, along the power HT Lines, so that any untoward incident will be averted,” he said.
The Commissioner Secretary PDD said the department would go a step further and ensure the problem was taken care of beforehand.
“In future, PDD will take serious preventive measures. From tomorrow, PDD staff will inspect all transmission lines regularly to tap lacunas so that people don’t face any kind of problem in winters,” he said.