Well planned conspiracy behind Jamia Masjid’s desecration: JRL

‘Such acts will create atmosphere of anarchy’
Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Saturday condemned desecration of Jamia Masjid by masked youth—saying such anti-Islamic acts won’t be tolerated at any cost.
In a statement issued here, JRL said that some masked elements “violating all Islamic teaching, values and sanctity of the Masjids and exploiting the Kalima and in the name of Islam, attempted to desecrate the pulpit (Member-e-Rasool PBUH) of Jama Masjid.
JRL, comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, said that it wasn’t the first time that such a shameful act of hooliganism has been done. The leadership alleged “some elements at the behest of certain agencies and handlers have indulged in rowdyism and hooliganism in and outside the Jamia Masjid.”
The leadership alleged that the motive of these agencies was to “weaken and disunite the ongoing movement of the right to self determination, and these elements are being used to divert this just movement by changing its basic nature and character under the pretence of perusing some global agenda.”
“Such agendas will only strength the narrative of our adversary and justify its oppression against us,” JRL claimed.
The leadership said that while aptly representing the political wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has sufficiently "represented the voice of the youth and reflected their aspirations, as the youth play a significant role in our ongoing movement and helped to channelize it and give it a direction."
“It appears now that under a well planned design attempts are being made not only to damage this religious centre but also to change the course of the ongoing movement and create an atmosphere of confusion and anarchy among the masses so that the priceless sacrifices rendered in the movement go waste,” the JRL SAID.