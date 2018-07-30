About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

We’ll fight ploys to assault Art 35-A: Abdullah

Published at July 30, 2018 01:02 AM 0Comment(s)285views


We’ll fight ploys to assault Art 35-A: Abdullah

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 29:

 The National Conference president and three time Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said they would fight all ploys to assault Article 35-A.
“National Conference has rendered innumerable sacrifices to fight for the unity, integrity and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to thwart all attempts to erode the State’s special status,” Abdullah said while addressing party workers, here today.
“We will fight against all ploys to assault Article 35-A and won’t allow the powers that be fiddle with our political status and honour”, he asserted.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top