We’ll fight ploys to assault Art 35-A: Abdullah

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 29:
The National Conference president and three time Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said they would fight all ploys to assault Article 35-A.
“National Conference has rendered innumerable sacrifices to fight for the unity, integrity and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to thwart all attempts to erode the State’s special status,” Abdullah said while addressing party workers, here today.
“We will fight against all ploys to assault Article 35-A and won’t allow the powers that be fiddle with our political status and honour”, he asserted.