We’ll defend Art 35A, no tinkering will be allowed: Hurriyat (M)

Cadres asked to mobilize public for mass agitation
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 31:
Hurriyat Conference (M) convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday and all participants reiterated that Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to J&K residents, would be defended and no tinkering with the law would be allowed.
A Hurriyat (M) spokesman said important meeting of conglomerate chaired by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was held at Hurriyat headquarters Rajbagh today.
All members participated in the meeting and discussed the threat posed to Article 35-A, which deals with the heredity state subject laws of the state since 1927, he said.
All the participants expressed grave concern on the onslaught against the people of J&K by New Delhi, which encourages various PILs to challenge 35A in the Supreme Court of India.
They said the motive behind this move is to change the demographic character of J&K by turning its original citizens into a minority through settling outsiders here. “It is meant to undo internationally recognised disputed nature of Kashmir and the need to resolve that dispute.”
The participants in the meeting asserted that no court whether in India or in Pakistan has any jurisdiction to take decisions that can in any way affect the disputed status of J&K as its original citizens are yet to exercise the right to determine their final dispensation as promised by UN resolutions and backed by India and Pakistan.
They said Kashmir was is and would remain an internationally recognized dispute till it is resolved as per the aspirations of its people.
“All ploys will be greatly resisted both by the leadership and people of J&K. There is no way that tinkering with 35-A will be taken lying low or tolerated. The leadership and people with defend it with their life if need arises,” they said.
The members fully supported the JRL strike call on August 5 and 6 and launching of mass agitation if any mischief was done with 35A . “All segments of society are completely one on this”.
The leaders asked the party cadres and activists to gear up and mobilize the public for the mass agitation in case need arise.
The members also appealed India and Pakistan to end hostilities and give peace a real chance by coming together to resolve the Kashmir dispute once for all in keeping with the will of the people of J&K.
The meeting welcomed the recent statement of PTI chief and Pakistan Prime Minister in making Imran Khan calling for dialogue on Kashmir.
The participants urged Government of India (GoI) to respond positively to Imran’s initiative and start a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and people of Kashmir.