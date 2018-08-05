Well Care Medical Center organizes Medical Camp

Srinagar:
Well Care Medical Center (WMC), Soura, organised an orthopedic and chest diseases camp on Saturday.
Large number of people from adjacent areas visited the medical camp. Dr Mubashir Rasheed, Orthopedician and Dr Mir Faisal, Pulmonologist examined and treated those patients with the concerned health issues. In the said camp various types of investigations like ECGs,X Rays,Sr Uric acid,blood sugar and pulmonary function tests were also done free of cost. The Specialists also offered counseling & health education to the people about concerned ailments. Apart from doctors and scores of volunteers and paramedics was also part of the camp.
Dr Masood ul Hassan, Managing Director WMC said “Society is an important part of our lives and therefore growth and upliftment of society is very important for raising the health indices of society. This medical camp will help people to get health benefits at large."