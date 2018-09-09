Weekly Public darbar held in Srinagar

60 delegations call on Advisor Ganai
SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 08:
Several delegations called on the Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai at JK Governor’s Grievance Cell here today and apprised him of their problems and issues.
Around 60 delegations from different walks of life called on the Advisor during the weekly public durbar.
A deputation from Phak area of district Srinagar today called on the Advisor Ganai and requested him for speedy development of the area particularly in respect of road connectivity, keeping in view the huge tourism potential of the areas. The deputation consisted of representatives from Brein, Nishat, Alastang and adjoining areas of Dal Lakh.
A delegation of JK Government Pensioners Welfare Federation and Senior Citizens Civil Society called on the Advisor and sought a hike in medical allowance and proper implementation of SRO 226. The group also informed the Advisor of various issues facing the senior citizens.
A delegation of Contractors Association Irrigation & Flood Control also met the Governor and demanded the release of funds for works executed under Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme and Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. They apprised the Advisor that the department has a liability of Rs 1.50 crores and the non-issuance of payment to them has made their life difficult. The Advisor issued on the spot direction to concerned Chief Engineer and told him to resolve the matter at the earliest.
The Coordination Committee of Dal Dwellers informed the Advisor regarding the encroachment of State land at various places. They apprised the Advisor of various issues faced by them in Rakh-e-Arth.
The former gazetted employees of the cooperative department also met the Advisor and sought the resolution of the issue of grade confirmation.
A delegation from Ammatpora Anantnag sought the construction of protection bund in their vicinity to prevent damage due to any natural calamity, particularly heavy rains.
A delegation of executive line officers of horticulture planning and marketing department of Kashmir apprised the Advisor with the departmental promotion issue. The delegation members complained that they have not been promoted from last 30 years, which needs to be addressed. They also demanded filling of vacant posts of AMO, AGMOs in the department.
A delegation of Garind Kalan, Budgam demanded macadamization of 200-meter-long road connecting Jamia Masjid Garind Kalan to Mohalla Khanpora.
A delegation from Watshun Manigam Ganderbal informed the Advisor that in 2005 R&B department did the earthwork of their road from Baba canal to Ziyarat Sharief, Masjid Sharief, but no further upgradation work has been done. They requested the Advisor to direct the concerned to do soling work on the road which would be done at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh only.
The Advisor assured the deputations that he will look into their demands for early action.