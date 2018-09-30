Week long workshop concludes at IUST

Rising Kashmir NewsAwantipora, Sep 29:
The week-long National Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on‘Research Trends in Information Technology’ organized jointly by the Departments of Computer Science (DoCS) and Department of Computer Science Engineering (DCSE) concluded at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora here on Friday.
According to the official spokesperson, the workshop saw deliberations on key themes like Machine learning, Soft computing, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Image processing and recognition, Cognitive Science, Computational Complexity, Data Mining, Deep learning, IOT, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Communication were held during the various technical sessions which were conducted renowned experts.
During the valedictory session, Professor IIT Roorkee, Dr. Partha Pratim Roy, who was the Guest of Honour, described the workshop as a successful framework. She said it helped participants understand the conceptual base during the theoretical sessions and reinforced their learning through programming exercises.
Having served as a key expert during the workshop, Professor IIT Allahabad Prof. (Dr.) Uma Shanker Tiwary applauded the efforts of the university in the education sector.
“IUST is going in the right direction toward educational excellence. I am particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of faculty here and I am looking forward to collaborative research ventures in my areas of expertise, particularly regarding Kashmiri language," Tiwary said.
Speaking about her experience at IUST, Prof. Vasudha Bhatnagar (Delhi University) said, “It was a pleasure to again visit IUST after six years. The development during this period is indeed impressive. The computing infrastructure of the CSE department matches the best universities in the country. I am confident that if the pace of progress is maintained this university will be attracting the best students and faculty in the state.”
On this occasion, Co-Convenor and Head DoSC Dr. Rumaan Bashir expressed satisfaction over the workshop and thanked the Chief Patron FDP and Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi, Dean Academic Affairs Prof A M Shah, Registrar Prof Farooq Ah. Mir, Patron FDP Prof A.H Moon, and others. Dr Basher said, “The feedback from participants as well as experts has been very promising and we are hopeful of conducting more of such programs in future.”
During the Valedictory session, certificates were distributed among the participants and organizing committee members.