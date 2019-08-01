About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 01, 2019 |   Irfan Yattoo

Week-long workshop begins at NIT Srinagar

Experts call for awareness among people to preserve Kashmir’s water bodies 

 Experts on Wednesday warned that there is an urgent need to create awareness among people to preserve water bodies in Kashmir, otherwise they will be polluted more and deteriorate.
They were speaking on the inauguration function of a week-long workshop titled as ‘Water Conservation and Management’ organized by Water Resources Management Centre (WRMC) at National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.
Experts said from past several decades, water bodies in Kashmir have been polluted and have shrunk due to encroachments.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Rohitashw Kumar, Chair Professor, College of Agricultural Engineering, Sheri Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, Kashmir (SKAUST-K) said there has been tremendous change in climate over the years and for the past several decades, due to illegal encroachments and pollution, water bodies in Kashmir have shrunk to a large extent.
He said there is a need to create awareness among people so that water bodies are not polluted and encroached by the offenders.
In his lecture on ‘Effects of Climate Change on water resources in Kashmir with special reference to Jhelum basin, Kumar said the parameters responsible for climate change are unequal distribution of rainfall, glaciers are receding, size of water bodies have shrunk and wetlands have been converted into residential colonies.
Kumar said deteriorating water quality in water bodies is another consequence of climate change.
“The rise in temperature will tend to lead to lower levels of dissolved oxygen in water, hence more stress on the fish, insects, crustaceans and other animals that rely on oxygen,” he said.
Coordinator of the workshop, Prof. M A Lone said there is a need for creating awareness among people in Kashmir so that water bodies can be preserved.
He said water management is important and for that there is need for proper planning.
Lone said from the past two decades, Kashmir has lost dozens of its water bodies including springs and streams.
“The quality of water, as well as area of water bodies has shrunk due to illegal encroachments,” Lone said.
He said Khushalsar, Gilsar and Anchar lakes are at the verge of extinction due to human intervention and pollution.
“It is the first of its kind workshop in NIT where the department has invited participants from concerned departments working on the ground level,” he said adding that they will be highlighting issues in future also.
The event was attended by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, Chairperson J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKSWRRA) Pramod Jain, Director Command Area Development, Harun Malik and Chief Engineer PHE, Abdul Wahid, faculty NIT Srinagar, field engineers, researchers and students.
Addressing the gathering, Jain expressed his desire to get the outcome of the workshop shared with wider audience and especially to the department in-charge.
He also spoke about the development of local conservation models to suit the local requirement and suitability.
Director Command Area Development, Harun Malik emphasized on the need to combine engineering solutions with the environmental processes and adopt a holistic approach.
Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Kashmir, Abdul Wahid also stressed upon the need for adopting various water harvesting techniques.
He also highlighted the efforts of his department in creating reservoirs and storage tanks.
On the occasion, Professor M F Wani said there is need for awareness at the individual level so that all of us effectively contribute to the society.

 

 

 

 

