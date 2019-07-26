Week-long Da’wah program ends at Pahalgam

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Islamic Fraternity (IF), an Islamic organization working in the field of Da’wah, education and social welfare activities, wrapped-up its week-long Da’wah program held at famous twin tourist spots – Sonamarg and Pahalgam, on Wednesday.

The IF spokesperson said the program was aimed at spreading word of Islam among non-Muslims. It commenced on July 17 at Sonamarg in Ganderbal. The spokesperson said that during the program, more than 800 scripts of holy Quran in Hindi, English and Gujarati translations were distributed among non-Muslims after their request to learn more about Islam through the Holy book.

The Da’ees held interactions with more than 1,600 non-Muslim tourists and conveyed to them the message of Islam. Among the tourists were Hindu priests and religious heads that were on a religious pilgrimage to Amarnath Cave in Pahalgam.

The program is a part of the series launched by the IF to spread word of Islam among the non-Muslims particularly visiting the tourist resorts in Kashmir and to clear the misconceptions spread by the anti- Islam elements across India and around the world.

The spokesperson said nearly 50 volunteers and Da’ees from across the Kashmir had joined the organization and helped it to make the program a success. Besides serving complementary cups of Kashmiri Kehwa, the volunteers also distributed Islamic literature among the non-Muslim tourists.

Lauding the efforts of volunteers, President IF, Muhammad Aamir said that the program has yielded very good results as they convinced dozens of non-Muslims including religious heads of other religions to learn and understand Islam, and accept Islam as their way of life when they feel so.

“A few non-Muslims requested to us that they want to accept and enter into the folds of Islam which was very encouraging for us. We feel that our efforts in spreading the word of Islam through such Da’wah camps will serve as a torch-bearer for other Islamic organizations to work in the cause of Allah,” Aamir said.

An ambulance was kept ready for tourists and other critically ill patients by Islamic Fraternity to meet any emergency situation. President of the IF thanked local administration for its cooperation during the program.



