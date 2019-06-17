Weed waste accumulates along Boulevard pavements

June 17, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

LAWDA fails to lift it as contractors demand release of payment

Issues will be resolved soon: Vice Chairman

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has failed to lift the weed waste dumped along Boulevard giving a bad taste to the tourists visiting the area as foul smell emanates from it.

According to a senior official at LAWDA, deweeding operations in Dal Lake have been stopped as the authority has failed to release the payment against pending bills of the contractors.

“Weeds are not being lifted by the laborers, resulting in foul smell. Both locals and tourists are compelled to use the filthy pavements,” he said.

He said from last eight days, no work is being done inside the Dal Lake as LAWDA is not releasing payment of the contractors. Deweeding operation inside Dal Lake has been affected, the official said.

The weeds have engulfed the larger portion of the lake. The stretch from Hazratbal to Boulevard is the worst affected and it has defaced the lake.

The two-kilometer stretch remains worst hit area with unwanted weeds blooming during the summer season and often defacing the beauty of the lake.

Muhammad Iqbal at Ghat No. 9 told Rising Kashmir that the authority has failed to take care of the Dal Lake even in the peak season for tourism. Such things send a wrong message outside the state, he said.

“Even the stretch from SKICC to Nehru Park has been left unattended. Eight days have passed and it seems no one is bothered about the Dal Lake,” Iqbal said.

A contractor working with LAWDA wishing anonymity said their bills are pending since last one and a half year. “Some officials are mismanaging things at LAWDA, which resulted in an indefinite strike by the contractors. We will not lift the waste dumped across the pavements around Dal Lake, until our issues are resolved,” he said.

The contractor also alleged that the Vice Chairman of the authority is not issuing them permissions to lift the garbage from the pavements.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajid Hussain said the deweeding is under process inside Dal Lake.

Responding to contractors’ strike, he said the issue will be resolved soon.

