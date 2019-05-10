Weatherman predicts rainfall for next 5 days in JK

May 10, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Weatherman Friday predicted rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir during next five days.

Widespread rains and thunderstorm were likely in Kashmir region while rains were expected at scattered and isolated places in Jammu and Ladakh division respectively during this time period, the weatherman said in a statement.

He said maximum and minimum temperatures in Srinagar will remain around 23 degree Celsius and 12 degree Celsius respectively on 11 May.