Weatherman predicts rain spell from today afternoon

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Weatherman in Kashmir, Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus has forecast light spell of rain in Kashmir from Monday afternoon.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Lotus said that temperature touched 30 degress in Kashmir in the last few days, while Jammu is reeling under heat wave.

He said that people in Kashmir will have a relief from rising temperature from Monday afternoon as light spell of rain will occur along with thunderstorm at some places.