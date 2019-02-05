Weatherman predicts fresh spell of rain, snowfall in Kashmir

February 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The weatherman has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snowfall in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

Moderate snowfall is likely to occur in the valley from today afternoon, a weather official said.

However, the intensity will get heavier on Wednesday especially in the south Kashmir areas including the Pir Panjal mountain range," he said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 0.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in Pahalgam recorded minus 2.2 and Gulmarg minus 5 degree Celsius.

Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 17.0 and Drass minus 10.1 degree Celsius.

The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu city was 10.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.0, Batote 2.5, Bannihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 1.6 degree Celsius.

(Picture for represention)