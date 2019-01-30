Weatherman predicts fresh snowfall in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Meteorological department has forecast fresh light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from Wednesday.
The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan', which had started on December 21, ended today.
A Met official said that due to a nightlong cloud cover the minimum temperatures improved throughout the State.
It was minus 0.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar, while Pahalgam recorded minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Drass town froze at minus 18 degree Celsius, while Leh town recorded minus 7.8 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 7.7, Katra 7.4, Batote 1.2, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah was at 0.6 degrees Celsius.
(Representional picture)