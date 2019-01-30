About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weatherman predicts fresh snowfall in Kashmir

Published at January 30, 2019 10:51 AM 0Comment(s)1365views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The Meteorological department has forecast fresh light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir from Wednesday.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold 'Chillai Kalan', which had started on December 21, ended today.

A Met official said that due to a nightlong cloud cover the minimum temperatures improved throughout the State.

It was minus 0.3 degree Celsius in Srinagar, while Pahalgam recorded minus 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Drass town froze at minus 18 degree Celsius, while Leh town recorded minus 7.8 degree Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was at 7.7, Katra 7.4, Batote 1.2, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah was at 0.6 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

