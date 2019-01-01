About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weatherman: Light to moderate rain, snow from today in JK

Published at January 01, 2019 01:30 PM 0Comment(s)1449views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The meteorological department Tuesday said that a fresh western disturbance will most likely affect Jammu and Kashmir from evening of January 1 to 2.

“Under the influence of this system, light rain/snow (plains) to moderate rain/snow (upper reaches) is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region,” a weather bulletin issued by the department predicted said.

The weatherman warned that fresh western disturbances on 4 January and 6 January which will lead to disruption in surface transport on major highways.

“Under this influence of this system, moderate rain/ snow is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region with possiblity of heavy snowfall at isolated places with maximum intensity and spread on 4th and 5th January and gradual decrease there after," said the weatherman.

This will the the first major wet spell in the state in the starting of the new year. Issuing a warning-cum-advisory for transport system, it said the weather system may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation like national highway (Srinagar-Jammu, Mughal Road), etc.

About the temperatures Met department said there will be significant fall in day temperature and slight rise in night temperature in the State.

