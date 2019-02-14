Weatherman forecasts rain, snow in Kashmir till Friday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The weatherman forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours till Friday.
According to a Met office weather system across the state will intensify and peak during the night with heavy showers in Jammu division.
Theminimum temperature rose above freezing point here on Thursday as it was 1 degree Celsius in Srinagar against minus 0.1 on Wednesday.
Pahalgam recorded minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 5 degree Celsius, while Leh recorded minus 5.2, Kargil minus 14 and Drass mis 6.2 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 12.1, Katra 11.4, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 1 and Bhaderwah 1.8 degrees Celsius.