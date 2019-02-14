About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weatherman forecasts rain, snow in Kashmir till Friday

Published at February 14, 2019 10:42 AM 0Comment(s)2871views


Weatherman forecasts rain, snow in Kashmir till Friday

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The weatherman forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours till Friday.

According to a Met office weather system across the state will intensify and peak during the night with heavy showers in Jammu division. 

Theminimum temperature rose above freezing point here on Thursday as it was 1 degree Celsius in Srinagar against minus 0.1 on Wednesday.

Pahalgam recorded minus 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 5 degree Celsius, while Leh recorded minus 5.2, Kargil minus 14 and Drass mis 6.2 degrees Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was recorded 12.1, Katra 11.4, Batote 3.6, Bannihal 1 and Bhaderwah 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top