Weatherman forecasts rain, snow as WD approaches Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Valley is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain and snow from Thursday evening as western disturbance (WD) is approaching the region, according to Meteorological department.
"Under its influence, another spell of intermittent rain and snow is likely from today evening till January 13," a weather department official said.
There was little relief from the unabated cold wave as the minimum temperature improved on Thursday to minus 0.3 degrees Celsius from Wednesday's minus 3 in Srinagar.
Pahalgam recorded minus 11.4 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 8.5, while Leh town frooze at minus 15.0 and Kargil was coldest place at minus 18.2.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu and Katra was recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius, while Batote recorded 0.5, Bannihal 1.9 and Bhaderwah minus 0.9 degree Celsius.
(Representional picture)