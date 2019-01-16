Weatherman forecasts heavy snowfall in Kashmir from Saturday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The heavy snowfall for at least five days starting Saturday would likely disrupt normal life in Kashmir, the Meteorological department forecast on Wednesday.
The weatherman said that a comparatively intense western disturbance is becoming active over Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 and it will remain till January 23, peaking on January 22.
Director Meteorological department, Sonam Lotus said that moderate to heavy snowfall is likely to occur in the valley during this period.
The snow spell is likely to disrupt air and surface traffic to and from the Valley.
Meanwhile, an overnight cloud cover has improved the overall minimum temperatures. Srinagar city recorded minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 and Gulmarg minus 6 Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Drass town recorded minus 16.2 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Jammu city was recorded 6.2, Katra 7, Batote 3.1, Bannihal 1.6 and Bhaderwah 0.6 degrees Celsius.