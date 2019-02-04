Weatherman forecasts fresh spell of rain, snow in JK

Rising Kashmir News
The Meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for four days.
A weather official said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall would occur in the state from today evening and it will continue for next four days.
"Isolated heavy rain and snowfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday," he said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 8.6 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 16.6 and Drass minus 22.7 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 8.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8, Batote 0.8, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 2.0 degree Celsius.
