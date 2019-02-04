About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weatherman forecasts fresh spell of rain, snow in JK

Published at February 04, 2019 10:42 AM 0Comment(s)3408views


Weatherman forecasts fresh spell of rain, snow in JK

Rising Kashmir News

The Meteorological department has forecast a fresh spell of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for four days.

A weather official said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall would occur in the state from today evening and it will continue for next four days.

"Isolated heavy rain and snowfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday," he said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 2.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 8.6 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 13.2 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 16.6 and Drass minus 22.7 degree Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 8.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8, Batote 0.8, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah minus 2.0 degree Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top