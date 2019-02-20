Weatherman forecasts fresh rain, snow in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness moderate rain and snowfall on Wednesday, according to Meteorological department.
The forecast is for the next 24 hours till Thursday, an official said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled above the freezing point at 1.8 degree Celsius.
While Pahalgam recorded minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 5.6 degree Celsius. In
Ladakh division, Leh witnessed minus 7.6, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 7.2 degree Celsius.
Jammu recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.3, Batote 1.6, Bannihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah was at 1.4 degree Celsius.