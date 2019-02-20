About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weatherman forecasts fresh rain, snow in JK

Published at February 20, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness moderate rain and snowfall on Wednesday, according to Meteorological department.

The forecast is for the next 24 hours till Thursday, an official said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled above the freezing point at 1.8 degree Celsius.

While Pahalgam recorded minus 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 5.6 degree Celsius. In

Ladakh division, Leh witnessed minus 7.6, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 7.2 degree Celsius.

Jammu recorded 12.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.3, Batote 1.6, Bannihal 0.4 and Bhaderwah was at 1.4 degree Celsius.

 

