Weatherman forecasts dry weather for next few days in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The weather would remain dry during the next few days even as higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received a light snowfall, while rain in plains on Thursday.
A Meteorological department official said that weather was improving in the Valley and there will be dry weather during the next few days without any major precipitation.
The minimum temperatures in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while it was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 12.6 degrees in Gulmarg ski resort.
In Ladakh region, Kargil froze at minus 18.4 degrees and Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.1 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 degree Celsius.
(Representational picture)