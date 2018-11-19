About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weather to remain dry for next three days in JK, Kargil coldest at minus 8.8

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The cloud cover has improved the minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, while a partial cloud is likely to continue across the state on Monday.

According to Meteorological department the dry spell is likely to continue in the state for the next three days till Thursday.

The night temperatures, the department said, could also marginally improve.

Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 1.9, Srinagar 4.6, while Pahalgam recorded 2.0 and Gulmarg minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 12.5, Katra 11.6, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 5.4 and Bhaderwah 3.5 degrees Celsius. (Agencies) 

