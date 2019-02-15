Weather to improve in JK from today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The weather is likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday after three days of rain and light snowfall, a Meteorological department official said.
It was zero degree Celsius in Srinagar on Friday, while Pahalgam recorded minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 6.2 degree Celsius.
In Ladakh region, the minimum temperature in Leh town was recorded minus 4.4, Kargil minus 14.4 and Drass minus 11.8 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperatures in Jammu city was 10.5, Katra town 9.5, Batote 1.8, both Bannihal and Bhaderwah had 0.4 degrees Celsius.
