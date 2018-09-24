About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Weather to improve from Tuesday: Lotus

'Can’t predict arrival of early winter'


Srinagar:

 Predicting against any major change in the weather during next 24 hours, Metrological Department has said that there will be significant improvement from Tuesday in J&K.
Speaking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Director Meteorological department Sonam Lotus said that, “It is too early to say regarding having an early winter.” He added, “We are experiencing continuous rain and snowfall on higher reaches of Ladakh since yesterday and heavy rainfall in most parts of Jammu region and moderate rain and snowfall in south parts of Kashmir region since this morning.”
The present weather is likely to continue for next 24 hours and there will be significant improvement from day after tomorrow in whole Jammu and Kashmir.

 

