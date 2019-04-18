Weather to improve from today: Met

April 18, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Many parts of Kashmir including summer capital Srinagar received a light to moderate rainfall for the second consecutive day on Wednesday—with local weather department predicting improvement from today.

"Light to moderate rain with snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir occurred at widespread places and will continue till today(Thursday) forenoon," Director Meteorological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.

He said the present weather system is likely to continue till today forenoon and significant improvement in weather after that. "Weather is most likely to remain dry till 23rd. There is no forecast of any adverse weather for J&K," he said.

Lotus, however, said that there is possibility of rain with thunderstorm at isolated pockets especially in Jammu region. "Strong wind of 25Kmph recorded at Rajani, Kathua during 15:10-15:20hrs. Today by our AWS," he said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained partially open after fresh landslides hit the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Ramban stretch.

SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah said the highway remained partially open on Wednesday but in the evening due to the shooting stones and fresh landslides at Anokhi fall at Ramban Stretch , the vehicular movement was stopped.

“The fresh vehicles including heavy trucks reached in the morning. But due to the fresh landslides and shooting stones, keeping the travellers safety in mind, the vehicular movement was stopped," he said.

He said man and machinery were on the job to clear the road for traffic. “The clearance work was on to clear the debris of landslides.” Jammu-Srinagar Highway was Monday blacked for traffic after landslide hit Digdol area in Ramban.

