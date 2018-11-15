Weather to improve from today in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The weather is likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir from today after a fresh snowfall in the higher reaches in the last 24 hours.
MeT officials said that they are expecting weather to remain dry till November 21.
Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Peer Ki Gali, Drass, Gurez and other mountainous areas received a fresh spell of snow while light rains lashed the plains of the state.
The minimum temperature dropped to a minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Kargil, while Leh recorded a minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.
In Srinagar the night's lowest temperatures was recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.0 and Gulmarg minus 4.0.
Jammu city recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.8, Batote 3.8, Bannihal 1.8 and Bhaderwah 3.4 as the minimum temperatures.
Authorities had suspended traffic on the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road due to snowfall. The traffic will be allowed subject to the fair weather and after snow clearance on the roads, officials said.
(Representational picture)