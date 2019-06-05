Weather may spoil Eid festivity

The weatherman has predicted erratic weather for Wednesday with possibility of scattered rainfall and the improvement in weather on Thursday.
Director of the Meterological department, Sonum Lotus said there was a possibility of erratic rainfall on Wednesday in Kashmir but not continuous rainfall.
He said the weather would improve with sunshine on Thursday.
