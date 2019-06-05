About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Weather may spoil Eid festivity

The weatherman has predicted erratic weather for Wednesday with possibility of scattered rainfall and the improvement in weather on Thursday.
Director of the Meterological department, Sonum Lotus said there was a possibility of erratic rainfall on Wednesday in Kashmir but not continuous rainfall.
He said the weather would improve with sunshine on Thursday.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Weather may spoil Eid festivity

              

The weatherman has predicted erratic weather for Wednesday with possibility of scattered rainfall and the improvement in weather on Thursday.
Director of the Meterological department, Sonum Lotus said there was a possibility of erratic rainfall on Wednesday in Kashmir but not continuous rainfall.
He said the weather would improve with sunshine on Thursday.

News From Rising Kashmir

;