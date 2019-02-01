Weather likely to improve in Kashmir from today: Met department

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The weather is likely to improve in Kashmir Valley from Friday, a Meteorological department official said.
"Weather is likely to improve from today afternoon," the official said.
There has been light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir and rain in Jammu division over the past 24 hours, he said.
The minimum temperatures hovered around zero degree Celsius in the valley due to cloud cover.
It was minus 0.5 degree Celsius in Srinagar, while Pahalgam recorded minus 3.6 and Gulmarg minus 7.6 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh region, Leh recorded minus 6, Kargil and Drass both witnessed minus 16.8 degrees Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu was 8.1, Katra 5.4, Batote minus 1.6, Bannihal minus 0.5 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.
(Representional picture)