Weather likely to improve in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

The weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to improve on Friday after two days of snowfall and heavy rain, , the Met Department said.

"Weather is likely to improve in from today afternoon. Dry weather is expected to continue till February 25," a an official said.

It was 1.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, while  Pahalgam recorded minus 1.1 and Gulmarg minus 6.4 degree Celsius.  

In Ladakh divison, Leh town recorded minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 13.2 and Drass minus 9.4 degree Celsius. 

The minimum temperatures in Jammu city was recorded 10.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 2.1, Bannihal 3.8 and Bhaderwah 1.6 degree celsius. 

 

