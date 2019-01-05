Weather in Kashmir likely to improve from tomorrow: MeT

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
The weather in Kashmir is likely to improve from tomorrow as Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted dry spell from January 6 till January 10.
Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, MeT told Rising Kashmir that on January 5 (today) there will be light snowfall in the late evening or at night but from tomorrow (January 6) till January 10, weather would be clear.
He said, there are upper wind circulations, moisture, and relative humidity which can cause light snowfall at night. “But it will be of low intensity as the forecast of heavy snowfall was till morning.”
“Weather would remain cloudy till tomorrow (Jan 6) afternoon and after that, it would improve. Then again on January 7 and 8, the weather will be cloudy. On January 9 and 10, weather would be clear and fine,” Mukhtar said.