Weather improves in JK, Drass freezes at minus 21.4 degree Celsius

Published at February 02, 2019 10:56 AM 0Comment(s)1086views


Agencies

Srinagar

Weather improved across Jammu and Kashmir after three days on Saturday.

A Meteorological department official said that the dry, cloudy weather is expected during next three to four days.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded minus 9.2 and Gulmarg minus 10.5 degree Celsius.

In Ladakh region, Leh witnessed minus 11.5, Kargil minus 15.4 and Drass minus 21.4 degrees Celsius.

The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 6.5 degree Celsius, Katra recorded 5, Batote minus 2.5, Bannihal minus 5 and Bhaderwah minus 4 degrees Celsius.

 

(Representional picture)

