Weather improves in JK after three days

Published at January 23, 2019 11:47 AM 0Comment(s)1470views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The weather across Jammu and Kashmir improved on Wednesday after three days of widespread rain and heavy snowfall.

The weather in Kashmir Valley remained generally dry but cloudy, while sunshine was seen in Jammu.

According to Meteorological department the weather is likely to improve as the day progresses.

"The western disturbance (WD) that caused the precipitation has weakened," a weathet official said.

Meanwhile, it was minus 0.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 5.5 in Pahalgam and minus 10.6 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.

In Ladakh region, Drass town was the coldest at minus 16.6 in state, while Leh town recorded minus 5.6 and Kargil minus 15.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Jammu city was at 8.3, Katra 4.6, Batote minus 2.4, while Bannihal and Bhaderwah both recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius.

